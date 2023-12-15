

by STEFANO OLLANU

Martin, a decisive season

After two championships full of ups and downs and injuries, Jorge Martin he had to swallow the bitter pill of failure to be promoted to the official Ducati team, where Enea Bastianini was preferred. However, the Spaniard used the disappointment as motivation and in the season just ended he showed a clear maturation which allowed him – surprisingly – to fight for the world title with Francesco Bagnaia, despite belonging to a private team.

Now Martin will have to show that he is once again among the best riders in the current MotoGP, a circumstance which would undoubtedly place him among the most sought-after riders on the market. In fact, the Madrilenian has an agreement with Ducati expiring at the end of 2024 and has already made it clear that he wants the official team, otherwise he would be ready to look around. And in Spain there are already those who whisper that it could be a target for Honda HRC, also to keep the Iberian sponsor Repsol in the team.

Martin doesn't fear Marquez

In a long interview granted to BrandMartin discussed the topic regarding the arrival of Marc Marquez in the Ducati galaxy: “For me it's a great motivation. Without a shadow of a doubt Marc is one of the best riders in history, together with Valentino Rossi. In terms of driving they were the best and marked their respective eras. My goal is to become world champion and that means beating everyone, including him. If I were to beat Marc and Pecco – regardless of what people might think – I will know that I am one of the best today, but also of all time.because the level is really very high both in terms of technique and speed.”

Martin explained that he doesn't read the many predictions that are read about the performance of Marquez: “I don't listen to anything, I don't care. There are many motorcycling gurus who already know what will happen in three years and know more about my life than I do myself. I focus on my work and believe in myself”. Closing on the relationship with #93: “We've always had a strange relationship, made up of ups and downs. We have always had our clashes, but also a cordial relationship. I think there is a lot of respect between us, I still think he is one of the best and I am proud to have exchanged helmets with him.”