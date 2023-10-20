Martin-Bagnaia, a fight under the banner of fair play

Francesco ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia and Jorge Martin they are the two rivals for the 2023 MotoGP world title. The Italian, with the success of Mandalika, managed to regain the lead of the standings, taking himself to a good +18, taking advantage of Jorge Martin’s concomitant slip.

But in the declarations of every weekend, There appears to be anything but a bitter rivalry between the two drivers, given that neither side tries to put pressure on the opponent and in fact they never miss an opportunity to praise each other. Maybe things will change in the next races, especially if the two find themselves battling elbow to elbow, but at the moment the skies seem to be very clear in Borgo Panigale.

Bagnaia is in difficulty, but Martin believes he can recover

And so even at the end of Friday testing at Phillip Island, where Bagnaia – 11th – did not obtain direct qualification for Q2, Jorge Martin absolutely did not want to add pressure on his brand mate.

These are his words: “If Pecco didn’t go straight to Q2 it’s because he has problems, but we know that it’s already happened to him and he’s come out of worse situations. And so I think it will go back up tomorrow. I don’t find it important that he didn’t make it into Q1. As far as I’m concerned, it was essential to be fast immediately after a difficult weekend and so it was. I’m happy and confident, I feel very strong, more than what the ranking says. In my second attempt I came close to beating the best time, but I hit some traffic. I hope to do it tomorrow.”