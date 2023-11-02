Pecco calls…

For Francesco Bagnaia the recent Grand Prix ofIndonesia it was an important turning point for his season: the Italian champion managed to return to victory for the first time since the weekend in Austria, dated 19-20 August. The Ducati rider managed a sensational comeback, from the thirteenth place on the starting grid to the final victory, favored by an unexpected fall by Jorge Martin when he now seemed to be on the run towards victory.

And so ‘Pecco’ both in the celebrations after the arrival and in climbing onto the podium, he put his hand to his ear, as a sign of revenge towards those who had criticized him after an undoubtedly complex period that began after the disastrous fall of Barcelona. ““Sometimes people talk too much. It’s better to wait and talk later. This was the reason [del gesto]”he clarified to Dazn Spain.

…and Martin responds

Bagnaia’s gesture did not find favor with Jorge Lorenzo, who had suggested that the Ducati factory team champion keep a low profile, without showing attitudes that could have irritated his rival.

It therefore did not escape the identical move replicated by Jorge Martin after the last victory in Buriram, where he prevailed in a very close battle with Bagnaia and Binder. Taking the podium, Martin also put his hand to his ear. Second Dazn Spain the gesture would be a sort of reply to the opponent: “There is a fight that goes beyond the track”observed journalist Carles Perez, explaining: “I like that there is a rivalry because it livens things up and, in the end, they are the two fastest riders.”