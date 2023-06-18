Finally success

It took almost two years, but finally Jorge Martin managed to win his second career race in MotoGP. 34 GPs after his success at the 2021 Styrian GP, ​​the Spaniard of team Pramac is back on the top step of the podium, thus repeating the first place on the scoresheet in yesterday’s Sprint race. In two days, the Madrilenian nibbled at eight points in the A standings I’m sorry Bagnaia, always second in both rounds of the Sachsenring. The Italian is now +16 in the standings and thinking about the spectacular duel seen today on the German ups and downs, the feeling is that this challenge can be repeated very often during the season.

Applause for Bagnaia

“I cried a lot, but there are times when it takes – commented Martin to the microphones of Sky Sports MotoGP after the race, celebrating a victory that for him, more than ever, tastes like liberation – after a year in which I suffered a lot, I finally made it and I’m happy for all the people who have been close to me, who knew that I was tough and that I never give up”. Analyzing the race Martin also recognized that Bagnaia, contrary to yesterday’s short race, it was slightly faster than him today: “I could have given up when Pecco overtook me, because he had a higher stepbut I tried hard and told myself to see what comes out“.

Final thrill

Martin, however, risked seeing all his work in vain in the final sprint, in which the Ducati #1 was about to outwit him in the sprint thanks to an intelligent crossing of trajectories: “I heard Pecco’s bike on the straight, but I didn’t think it was that close – recognized the centaur of Madrid – if he had passed me in the sprint I would have cried and I don’t think I would have even returned to the pits – joked the Iberian, also recognizing the great qualities of the reigning champion – Pecco has changed incredibly from yesterday to today. I saw the data of him and I said to myself that he is really strong. But today was a more head-on race and I had to think a lot about where to defend myself and when to push. In terms of strategy it was difficult, but in the end it went well and I’m happy“.

All or nothing

Finally, the Pramac team standard bearer, chasing his first title in the premier class this year, explained that he had given his all, noting how he never wanted to settle for yet another podium finish. “Today I would not have been happy at all if I had finished 2nd – he concluded – there was only one moment in which Pecco passed me, but there I was two laps behind him and I realized it would be difficult to overtake. But at turn 11 he made a mistake and I took advantage of it like yesterday. I wanted to pass in front at all costs because it would have been ‘easier’ to defend than to attack. This weekend was perhaps the first I could play with the bike: I could go long, come back, brake very hard and I was at the limit throughout the race. I dedicate the victory to my family and to the whole team who suffered for me and never gave up, always giving their best. I hope I can give him more successes”.