Great anticipation for the new regulation

“The public wants to see overtaking”. Marc Marquezwho experienced MotoGP before the arrival of aerodynamics, has been underlining for years that the premier class of the MotoGP is now 'in the clutches' of the laws of physics which are unleashed by the progressive transformation of the MotoGP prototypes from motorcycles to airplanes.

More speed in corners, 'dirty air' for those chasing, crucial qualifying as well as boring starts and races in which 'track position' becomes fundamental in order not to increase the pressure of the front tyre. All these key concepts of F1 have now also landed in the MotoGP paddock to the point that the organiser, Dorna, has been called upon to put a stop to this aerodynamic escalation with the 2027 regulations. The engines will certainly have a reduced displacement, but the great battle will be the one against aerodynamics. “The motorbikes are less agile because the cornering speed has increased – has explained Dani Pedrosa podcast host Paddock Pass – we need to find a compromise to recover some handling.”

Without Pedro Acosta and Marc Marquez in Portimao the race in the leading group would have been without overtaking with the positions practically frozen from start to finish. Those who hope for a radical revolution in 2027 are Jorge Martin: “I feel like 2027, we'll go back 10 years”said the World Championship leader as reported by the Spanish sports newspaper AS.