“My idea is still to be a coach, everything I do at Cruz Azul has an impact on the coaches. We work on the game model, we try to get other people to replicate the idea.”

Mathias Cardacio in #Minute1

💻https://t.co/XiaKsQ4M1Z pic.twitter.com/OJZgltENYC

— Carve Sports (@CarveDeportiva) September 4, 2024