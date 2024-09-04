Martin Anselmi He has become one of the sensations as a technical director of Mexican soccer in 2024. His arrival to take the reins of the Cruz Azul Football Club at the beginning of the year has stood out, since in his first semester in Liga MX he was runner-up with the Máquina Celeste and in this Apertura 2024 he is the leader of the general classification after the first six days of the regular phase.
However, so quickly, especially at the beginning of this tournament, there has been speculation about a possible departure of the strategist, as it is evident that he has attracted the attention of hundreds of clubs, even this summer he was linked to take over as coach of the Ecuadorian national team, a country where he did a great job with Independiente del Valle.
In this way, in La Noria questions have begun about who could be the successor of the Argentine coach in the event of an eventual departure and the right hand of the sports director has entered the scene, Ivan Alonso; Mathias Cardacioresponsible for the Sports Area and Youth Methodology of the Celeste club, who held an interview with Carve Sports where he revealed his intentions to be a technical director.
“My idea is still to be a coach. Everything I do here has a direct impact on the coaches; we have conducted training sessions to educate the club’s coaches. The training methodology is what I lead and the game model of the teams is the same,” he said.
“In the end I try to get someone else to replicate my idea with a much better concept, a lot more principles; or at least how one sees it or how one wants the teams to play. So it has a direct impact on what I want to do. But well, on this side it is a bit like being the umbrella for all the categories, apart from being next to a coach like Martín Anselmi from whom I have really learned a lot,” he concluded.
Following rumors that the cement coach would leave Mexico City to coach the Ecuadorian national team, the South American made a statement on the matter.
“Everyone knows how much I love Ecuador, the boys who make up that team. I have seen most of them debut; I saw them when they played their first game in Primera. However, this is just a journalistic rumour. I have not received any call from the Ecuadorian Football Federation,” he said.
