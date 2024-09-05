The leader and undefeated of the 2024 Apertura Tournament, Club de Fútbol Cruz Azul, will hold a friendly match this Thursday, September 5 against the Alebrijes from Oaxaca with the aim of not losing rhythm due to the FIFA date break.
This commitment was used in the press conference at the Molino de San Roque ecological park by the Argentine coach of the Máquina Celeste, Martin Anselmito show off the greatness of the La Noria complex.
“We never cease to be surprised, in every corner we go, in every field we go, we realize how great Cruz Azul is. I saw you guys when I got off the car and I felt that desire to come here to play a game, that we can come with the first team, so we can receive the support of all of you up close.”
– Martin Anselmi.
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The South American coach highlighted the presence of the Celeste fans in every stadium where the club performs, and as is well known, it is part of the so-called “big four” of Mexican football due to its history, achievements and fans.
The friendly match for the Keta’a Vando Cup will take place tonight at 8:00 p.m. at the Oaxaca Technological Stadium.
#Martín #Anselmis #great #reflection #Apertura
Leave a Reply