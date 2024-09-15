Seven rounds of the 2024 Apertura Tournament have passed and Club de Fútbol Cruz Azul remains the leader and undefeated. On Matchday 7, they beat Club León 2-1 away from home and with that they reached 19 points out of 21 possible, with six wins and one draw.
The Celeste Machine has one of the best offenses and defenses in the tournament and the Argentine coach Martin Anselmi He says that he is impressed by the dedication of his players in the match.
“I’ll stick with the dedication, I can’t say it because that would be a bad word, you have to have a lot of courage, a lot of patience to get back into the game, building it up, minute by minute”
– Martin Anselmi.
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
“The boys did brilliantly, being brave and not caring about the pressure, that’s what it means to play for Cruz Azul. I’m proud of the team I have because they don’t give up, we put our egos aside, everyone collaborates,” he said.
He added that the home team put a lot of pressure on the sky-blue team, which forced them to redouble their efforts to get the three points.
“There were situations where the opponent put pressure on you and demanded one-on-one play. We had to go in search of space. It’s about not getting frustrated, and having that patience,” he said.
#Martin #Anselmis #analysis #Cruz #Azuls #victory #Leon
Leave a Reply