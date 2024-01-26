The new Cruz Azul board made the decision to release Carlos Salcedo this summer and although at some point his return to Juárez was assured, the final move has not occurred. Now, the club has no offers for the Mexican, who continues to earn more than anyone else on the team. Thus, the sports area has had to make unwanted decisions and reincorporate the 'titan' into the plans, reports from the newspaper Record.
After returning to work with the club, Iván Alonso and Martín Anselmi have decided to register Carlos to play in this tournament, this does not mean that his sale is ruled out in case offers arrive.
More news about the transfer market
But since this scenario is so complex, Cruz Azul will take Salcedo into account for the following matches, since he is already in the call for the duel where the machine will face Mazatlán. Without wanting it or being it, the defender can be considered another reinforcement for the project, an unwanted reinforcement.
Carlos Salcedo has been a problematic signing at Cruz Azul. The center back arrived last summer after forcing his departure from Juárez, the same move he made at the time to leave Tigres and the Toronto MLS team. Those from the country's capital signed the Mexican with the best salary of the entire squad and in the space of six months, the defender has caused more problems both on and off the field of play than solutions.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Martín #Anselmi #Carlos #Salcedo #tournament
Leave a Reply