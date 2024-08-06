The Cruz Azul Football Club managed to advance to the round of 16 of the Leagues Cup 2024after finishing second in Group O, after tying with Charlotte FC and Philadelphia Unionso now it will be measured against the Orlando City at Exploria Stadium this Friday, August 9, with a schedule to be determined.
Fortunately for the technical team headed by Martin Anselmithe sky blue team has the return of two youth players to its ranks, it is about Mateo Levy and Amaury Moralesforwards who participated with the Mexican U-20 team in the Concacaf pre-World Cup of the category, where they obtained the ticket for the 2025 World Cup in Chile.
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Mateo Levy 17 years old, he played all six matches for the Mexican team in the Pre-World Cup of the category, scoring two goals and giving one assist, while Amaury Morales 18-year-old scored two goals and provided three assists.
It should be remembered that, Levy and Morales have already received opportunities in the first team of the Máquina Celeste. Matthew has played 12 matches, while Amaury He has participated in eight Mexican soccer matches.
#Martín #Anselmi #recovers #players #rest #Leagues #Cup
Leave a Reply