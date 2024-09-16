Cruz Azul Football Club remains the leader and undefeated in the 2024 Apertura Tournament and managed to come back against Club León and take the three points with a 1-2 victory despite having a new technical director.
Despite all the complications, the Celeste Machine was able to score at the end of the two periods, the first at 45+2 Lorenzo Faravelli and the second at minute 83 of Carlos RotondiIn this way, the team reached 19 points out of 21 possible and remains the leader, since in seven duels it has only tied one and achieved victories in the rest.
In this way, Martin Anselmi has achieved the best start in history after seven rounds. In addition, they are the highest scoring team with 17 goals for and only three against.
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
With 10 regular season matches remaining, the sky-blue team is very close to qualifying for the final phase and will obviously fight to stay at the top of the standings, as well as advance to the Liguilla as leader, hoping to once again reach the final, having come close to winning the title last semester against the Águilas.
The next rivals of the cement team are Atlético de San Luis in Matchday 8 this Tuesday, September 17 at 7:00 p.m. from the Alfonso Lastras and on Saturday, September 21 at 9:05 p.m. they will receive Club Deportivo Guadalajara in the corresponding Matchday 9.
#Martín #Anselmi #history #agonizing #victory #León
Leave a Reply