The Cruz Azul Football Club made its presentation in the corresponding Matchday 1 of the 2024 Apertura Tournament by hosting Mazatlán FC at home and achieved victory in an agonizing way in injury time by 1-0 with a goal by Bryan Gamboa.
At the end of the engagement at a press conference, Martin Anselmithe technical director of the Celeste team, spoke about the rumors that place him as a serious candidate to lead the Ecuadorian national team.
The Argentine strategist confessed his affection for that country after having directed Independent of the Valley where he won several titles as assistant and head coach, but he assured that he is fully focused on the Máquina project.
“Everyone knows the affection I have for Ecuador, and for the boys who make up that team. I have seen most of them debut, I was there when they had their first match in the First Division.”
– Martin Anselmi.
“However, it is a journalistic rumor, I have not received any call from the Ecuadorian Football Federation, I have my focus extremely focused on Cruz Azul, the hope of what we generated last semester and a semester that invites us to improve with a very fine margin to be better, that is where my energies are placed,” said the coach.
La Tri is looking for a new helmsman and its goal is to find the ideal replacement who will get them among the best Conmebol teams in order to be able to go to the 2026 World Cup in North America.
It is worth mentioning that other versions also place Guillermo Almada On the Ecuadorian bench, the Pachuca coach also knows what it is like to coach in Ecuador and would be another candidate to replace Felix Sanchez.
