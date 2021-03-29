Bastianini, Pol, Nakagami, Mir, Rins, Aleix, Morbidelli, Rossi, Maverick and Quartararo started in the MotoGP race in Qatar ahead of Jorge Martin and all of them were surpassed by the rookie, who with a tremendous exit he jumped from the fourteenth position he occupied on the grid to fourth once he had cleared the first cuva. And that’s being a rookie …

The one with Pramac Ducati He is the first surprised with an extraordinary start in the queen class as he has let you know ACE in a telephone conversation: “Everyone has hallucinated with my departure. I started very well and I expected to overcome a line or to five riders at most, but to pass to ten I did not expect it. It must be one of the best outings ever. It was very beast. “

When asked to put himself back in the situation for this newspaper, the Madrilenian relives the departure thus: “I have seen Pol who could not connect the output device, because now we all carry strange things on the motorcycle. I thought that he I was going through for sure and that at least I won a place, but I came out well and … The reaction was very good when the traffic light went off. I have started to put gears, up to fourth, with what gives us to put us at 270. I have seen that people began to pass and I braked very late, to guarantee myself four or five more positions and, when I realized that I was at Zarco’s side, I’ve freaked out. I got to pass him and I was third for a couple of corners, so that’s what I take. I have looked for the gap on the right, because I have seen that everyone was going the other way and then I have crossed to the left “.

It was not a good outing by chance. The experience of other years in other categories helped Martín when it came to coping in the first one he faced in MotoGP: “I have taken the right lane because I have used it for other years in Moto2 and I have always been good at it.”

The end of the race was not as good as the start, because he finished fifteenth, but that huge start earned him congratulations when he reached the Pramac box: “In the box they have freaked out with the start. I have seen it three times already and it has been brutal. I’ve always done well in Moto3 and Moto2 and why not do it in MotoGP as well. In addition, the Ducati helps a lot because it accelerates very well. It is what has to be in Ducati. In general, the work has been very good, although at the beginning I sinned in not saving as much as I should for the end and I have worn more wheels than I expected, so I suffered a little in the middle of the race “.

And from now on: “To progress. I have learned a lot while riding in front and I have had the opportunity to fight with Rossi, Oliveira or Mir. I have taken a little of each one and it will be useful for me to know how to focus my work better. In the race It is not easy to learn, because there is a lot of tension, but I have seen that I suffer with the first touch of gas, because I open a little late and that makes me lose a few meters that are very difficult to save. I have to get better at turning the bike and opening the gas a bit earlier. And you have to get a little more confidence at the front to release the brakes sooner. When I improve these two aspects, I will be able to take a big step forward. “