Martin’s words at the press conference

“I don’t have high expectations, I don’t think I’m ready for the win here. I hope the bike goes well, I like the track and I hope to be more competitive with the progress made under braking. Barcelona was a complicated weekend for me, on Friday I didn’t understand why I wasn’t going fast. By studying the data with the team we understood the way to go, I wasn’t riding well. Winning at Misano would be fantastic, I’m in a good moment and I’m second in the championship.

I feel good physically and mentally. Departure accidents? For me it won’t change much here, we will arrive slower than in Barcelona. Surely between Saturday and Sunday everyone analyzes the departures, but that doesn’t make everything more dangerous. Greater grid distance? I’ve never thought about this, I don’t know. The replays? Just behind me I thought I would hit him, but Brad touched me and pushed me away. I saw the pictures even though I didn’t want to, and I was very upset. They showed it many times, maybe it was the case to show it later and respect Pecco more.”

Bezzecchi’s words in the press conference

“Injury after Barcelona? Unfortunately I crashed in Turn 1 and had a lot of pain in the thumb of my left hand. It wasn’t the best race, I had made a mistake on the front tire and then I had pain in my back and right leg. Back home I did the exams, there’s nothing serious, just some beatings. The hand muscles are contracted and holding the handlebars is not easy. With physiotherapy today I felt good progress, I will try to do well. Misano is a physical track and it will be tough, I’m ready to fight and try to ride as best as possible. The first memories of this track? When I was a kid I always came here and to Mugello.

Now to be able to race here, with a grandstand with my fans is amazing. Departure accidents? I will try to stay more inside to avoid being hit by others. For me, departures on Saturday and Sunday are equally dangerous. However, you can’t think of 6-8-10 pilots leaving, you’re exaggerating a bit. Greater grid distance? It could be a solution, or try straight-line starts first, like you do at Silverstone. The replays? In this type of situation we are all nervous, Pecco was at the Medical Center and we didn’t know how he was. For us it was not very nice to see the crash all the time, so maybe 5-6 times less would have been better.”