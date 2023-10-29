Martin repeats his success in the Sprint

A victory was needed Jorge Martin to frame the last hat-trick with greater confidence and to reopen the championship games and victory it was. The Ducati Pramac rider beat Francesco Bagnaia and Brad Binder in the sprint at Buriram at the end of a truly splendid race. Now the Spaniard is -13 behind Bagnaia in the duel for the title which will continue in two weeks in Malaysia at Sepang.

Below are the statements of Martinator, who underlined the fact that he wanted the victory more than his rivals despite the fact that at the end of the race it seemed like less bright between the three drivers fighting for victory and the podium.

Jorge Martin’s words to the microphones of Sky Sport MotoGP

“I think that today the one who wanted victory the most won. All three of us were the same pace and with the same chances of winning. Starting first I managed the tire well for the last lap, but Binder was stronger than us in cornering, and he is very good at braking. I didn’t expect it, but today I wanted this victory and we got it. I found a braking point where, when they want to overtake me, they go long. This is a very strong weapon for the future, and I have found a confidence with the bike that is incredible. We made a very small change from yesterday to today which helped me with braking, and I’m very happy because I didn’t think I could win.”

“Bagnaia’s attack on the outside? For me we all braked normally, but he was in the slipstream and therefore braked harder than us. When I saw it on the outside I said to myself ‘it can’t be’, but when they attack you on the outside just let go of the brake for a moment to ‘accompany’ your opponent towards the outside and stay in front. It was the penultimate lap, and thanks to that I had the cleanest track at the end and I did a time attack without tires, braking at the limit. Binder was going away after overtaking me, but when he made a small mistake after Turn-1 I attacked him in Turn-3. It was an overtaking with which I ‘turned the tables’, I felt like I was the one who had the least of all three and instead I won”.