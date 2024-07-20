The work of the storm drain North was one of the most relevant legacies that the previous administration left to the government of Martin Ahumada Quintero, to follow up and crystallize this project, after Aurelia Leal López made the request directly to the President of the Republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and he gave orders to the people of Conagua to support it. Guasave with that, but all the progress that was left was never taken up again with the importance it deserved, and the result is that this mayor is already leaving, and everything remains the same.

The families that live in the eight colonies of that area, which are affected by flooding in the rainy season due to the absence of that storm drain, They will have to wait for the next municipal president to put more interest in that project and now they will meet that heartfelt demand, because in this government they spent their time waiting for the state, as they have done with many other administrations, to fix everything for them, even when the state itself Federal deputy Casimiro Zamora asked Martín Ahumada to give him the executive project to continue with the management that Aurelia Leal started, but he never gave it to him and there are the consequences.

The councilor Julio Villicaña himself denounced at the time that the With water The federal government was waiting for this administration to properly follow up on the work on the northern storm drain, but they were never contacted, because they bet everything on the state government, and there is the result.

Keep reading: