Guasave, Sinaloa.- It could make changes between its officialsafter analyzing and evaluating the performance that each one has carried out during these first six months of government in Guasave, said Mayor Martín Ahumada Quintero.

made it clear that These reviews will be carried out from time to time during your administration.

Possible changes

Martín Ahumada Quintero, when questioned about whether he would not make changes exclusively among his advisors, after what happened last Friday with unionized staff belonging to the Stashag, the municipe replied that so far nothing of that has been contemplated.

“I think we have to be very cautious in that sense, I think we are immersed in a dynamic that little by little we are going to solve things in the best way, it is understood that mistakes can be made, that perhaps one possibility would have been to meet at that time, but there were some rather strong demonstrations and people were certainly afraid.”

However, Ahumada Quintero stressed that regardless of this fact, there is the possibility of changes being made among the administration’s personnel, for which an evaluation is being carried out.

“We are going to make an evaluation of the entire process of what the administration is, I am not talking about that event in particular, but all the time we will be in an evaluation and it is possible that there may have to be some adjustments, of course.”

The municipe explained that in the evaluation several points will be analyzed in which they can support to improve the officials, but he stressed that those cases in which it is not possible will be removed.

“We are going to have an evaluation, we are always gathering elements that configure the possibility of saying who is contributing more to the process, how they are doing it, who may need our help to collaborate more or in the event that it is not possible, well changes would have to be made.”

Although he did not specify the areas or directions in which changes are planned, the mayor assured that they are always attentive to the good performance of all officials and stressed that this evaluation will be carried out periodically.