There are three races left until the end of the World Championship and only 13 points divide the two riders fighting for the MotoGP title. Between Bagnaia, who leads, and Martin, who chases, from here to Valencia it will be exclusively a battle of nerves. There is little or nothing about the technician who can make the difference, with two identical Ducatis available and no secrets about the set-ups. And therefore we need to enter the heads and souls of the two men who challenge each other, to imagine the end of a season that in the summer seemed already over and instead has slowly reopened, offering high-voltage emotions.