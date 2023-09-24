Second place and illness

The first Indian Grand Prix in the history of MotoGP it has been dominated by Marco Bezzecchi, a solo triumph in the scorching heat of the Buddh International Circuit. In the collective memory, however, in addition to the solitary escape of the ‘Bez’, it is also destined to remain Jorge Martin’s heroic test of endurance, who came second at the finish line after a duel resolved at the last corner with Fabio Quartararo and literally collapsed at the end of the race, first in his team’s garage and then in parc fermé. The Iberian from the Prima-Pramac team didn’t even show up for the traditional post-race interviews of the top three, in an attempt to recover his energy and then regularly get on the podium.

The sprint with Quartararo

Martin’s race took place with eight laps to go, after the sensational fall of Pecco Bagnaia, who had overtaken him shortly before in the battle for second position. The mistake of the reigning world champion allowed Martinator to nibble on 20 points in the ranking. However, on the last lap the Spaniard, already overwhelmed by the heat and fatigue, made a mistake allowing Fabio Quartararo to momentarily overtake him, before returning the favor and taking back the place of honor. In the excited moments at the end of the race, when he struggled to stand, the Iberian TV DAZN he understood the words of Martin, who, speaking to the men in his garage, said: “I couldn’t take it anymore, I couldn’t see“.

The ‘suit case’

What further complicated the Sprint winner’s day was the ‘suit case’. In fact, a few laps from the end we realized that Martin had his slightly open suit. A similar thing happened in 2021 in Barcelona to Fabio Quartararo, who was then penalized after the race. This time, however, Martin accepted the problem and, with difficulty and after a few laps, managed to close his suit so as to avoid any possible sanction.

The pictures then showed how the suit had actually been properly fastened at the start of the race, but the closing ‘tie’ at the top was missing. This then led to the central zipper opening partially turn after turn. However, not even this unusual obstacle prevented the #89 from taking a second place which, given Bagnaia’s ‘zero’, had the flavor of victory.