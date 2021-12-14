Jorge Martin amazed the paddock when he took pole position and climbed to the third step of the podium in the second race of the season in Doha, but soon after he was the protagonist of a violent accident during the FP3 of the Portuguese Grand Prix. Due to multiple fractures, Martin lost four races and was forced to undergo surgery, while the wrist injury continued to affect him for much of the year.

However, the Pramac team rookie returned and won the Styrian Grand Prix after starting from pole position. He also closed the season in fifth position in the overall standings, riding the Ducati supported by the factory team. When Motorsport.com asked him for a reflection on his first season in MotoGP he replied: “It was good, very long for me, with a lot of ups and downs”.

“I think it was the best and the worst season at the same time, because the injury was the worst of my career. But in the end it was also the best season, because after the difficult moments following the injury, I came back and won, I made podiums and pole positions, always fighting for the top 5 when I finished the races. So I think we are strong, we have done a great job and we are ready for next season ”.

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Martin believes that one of his main problems during 2021 was the large amount of information about the bike he had to test and report to the team every time he pitted during sessions. He also stressed that the most complicated aspect to understand in the transition to MotoGP was the management of Michelin tires.

“The learning process went great – he says – I think I’m still learning a lot. In every race I understand new things. I have also improved the method of speaking with the team. It’s difficult, because every time I stop in the pits I try to understand too much information and it’s not easy to talk about all these things to the team. So maybe when I finish my day, before dinner I will remember something of the time ‘oh, in that curve we have to change that ”.

“It’s not that simple, there’s a lot of information and it’s hard to talk about it immediately after rehearsals. But every weekend I feel better with the engine mappings, with the engine brake, the power. I am improving a lot where I want. I think the hardest thing to understand this year was the tires, because I’m still struggling to manage. In the last few races I have tried to go a bit slower, but I got to the end anyway with tires that are not in good condition. So we have to understand this and see how we can improve next year ”.