Fourteen years come to an end with a throwback episode tonight Stay of execution † Martijn Krabbé is ‘proud of the series, but also relieved’.

Her name was Hedwig. She is the first person Martijn Krabbé thinks of when he goes back to fourteen years of history Stay of execution† “A single mother who was terminally ill, but did not want to leave her children in debt. It was harrowing to see.”

‘s team Stay of execution devoted two episodes in 2019 to renovating the house in such a way that it could be sold as well as possible. For the retrospective episode, which can be seen tonight on RTL 5, the presenter visited the children three years later. ,,They are doing well”, Krabbé can reveal, ,,Isanthe is studying in America, where she received a sports scholarship and is playing softball. Idoor has its own courier company that is very successful. He lives together and becomes a father.” See also Virologist called the manifestation of the negative impact of COVID-19 on blood vessels

It’s the last Stay of execution† Martijn Krabbé looks back with the team in that broadcast: real estate agent Alex van Keulen, architect Duncan Abrahams and budget coach Eef van Opdorp are sitting at the table. ,,With the same little Persian rug we used to wear in the construction site. We look back: was it just a delay or could we help? Fortunately, we were able to help in most cases.”

It was Alex van Keulen who came up with the idea fifteen years ago to help people with financial problems and to prevent a foreclosure sale of their house. Krabbé turned it into a TV format. “At the time, homes were flooded. We sat in between. Renovated things and made agreements with the banks. That is now obsolete. The market has changed. Houses are hardly under water anymore. In recent years, we have shifted the focus to people who could no longer afford their homes due to illness, dismissal or reorganization. That became increasingly difficult. Halfway through the production year I said to RTL: I think this was it. I am proud of the series, but also relieved. This program continued throughout the year. We are thinking about coming up with something new in this genre, together with Eef.” See also Television review Dance and song numbers carry it perfectly in the domestic children's series, where early teens make musicals during the summer holidays

nice couples

This is how it arrives Stay of execution an end and state, as is known, The Voice of Holland shelved after the abuse scandal. He has nothing to say about these developments. “That makes no sense. An investigation is underway and the case is before the courts.”

Anyone who is concerned about Krabbé’s working life is wrong. The presenter focuses fully on Buy without looking, which will broadcast a new series on RTL 4 from next week. ,,That is series 5, but we are also working on 6″, says Krabbé, who says that the viewer can rejoice. ,,The strength of the program lies with the people, there are such nice couples taking part. And you watch them. What do they think? Are they satisfied? How will it end?”

Presenters of Blow Up: Chantal Janzen and Martijn Krabbé with jury member Guido Verhoef (left). © RTL 4



By the way, Krabbé will remain on the tube, because from June 3 he will present together with Chantal Janzen blow up, a new game show where balloon artists compete against each other. We should not be too giggly about that, says the presenter. “Exciting, with beautiful works of art. A nice, sweet program that looks beautiful. It’s like entering some kind of Teletubbyland. A beautiful sweet world in which you as a viewer can immerse yourself for a while.” See also Russian attack BBC: Russia changes military leader in Ukraine - new commander of offensive war experiences Palmyra battles

Postponement of execution, tonight at 8.30 pm on RTL 5