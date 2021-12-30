It was over before the next interruption. Wade handed Kleermaker a hard loss 4-0 and is in the quarter-finals, where he meets Mervyn King. “What a bagger”, the Dutchman agreed with the door in the house RTL 7. “Sorry, but this really didn’t make sense. While throwing in, it felt good. The scores and the doubles were there, but on the podium it was nothing from the first moment. You then try to trigger something, but I couldn’t get it from anywhere. It wasn’t there no matter what I tried.”

,,It was not possible tonight and then you have to give the credit to your opponent. You know those finishes are his specialty. But I let it be known. I helped him into the game, which made it harder for me to get into the game. I’m really sick of this,” said Kleermaker, fighting back tears.

,,It means a lot to me, yes. Mainly because I expected so much more from it. But it wasn’t there at all tonight. I have to take this one on my chin and keep going. Like I did last year when I had to cancel with a positive test just before the World Cup. Now I’ll come back strong, I’m sure. Next time James will be the asshole, I promise. Now I have to congratulate him. He was there.”