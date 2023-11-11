With videoMartijn Kleermaker was close to a victory over former world champion Rob Cross in the first match of the group stage at the Grand Slam of Darts, but lost after taking a 4-2 lead The Dutch Giant with 5-4. In the afternoon session, Gian van Veen also seemed to be on his way to a victory, but the 21-year-old darts player from Poederoijen missed six (!) match darts and completely gave away a 4-0 lead against Ryan Searle (5-4). Dirk van Duijvenbode also gave away a lead against Gary Anderson (5-4). Danny Noppert did win.