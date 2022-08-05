According to Erica, the first dress Maxime wore during the ceremony was ‘a fairytale dress with a lot of drama’. “She really wanted that. That’s why she had a veil,” says Erica. “She couldn’t really sit in it at all,” Martien adds. The second dress was worn by Maxime while cutting the cake. “A very slim dress with all kinds of sequins,” Erica explains. In the evening, during the party, Maxime wore a dress specially designed for her. ,,And that actually included a jacket, so it was actually four parts”, continues Erica. “It was actually like a fashion show,” says Martien.

Martien and Erica have experienced their youngest daughter’s marriage as ‘very special’. The wedding was on Saturday. We were all tired on Sunday,” says Erica. According to Martien, everyone was nervous. ,,I felt so sorry for Leroy. He had such a stiff head, it was tight from the tension.”

Maxime and Leroy got to know each other during recordings for Chateau Meiland, the reality series in which Maxime can be seen with her parents. The two now have a daughter together, Vivé. Maxime already has daughter Claire from a previous relationship. She now also says daddy to her stepfather. See also VIDEO: Guests rebuild Tesla Model 3 with giant tracks

