On one side of the hatch, space helmets, heavy astronaut boots, and charts for time management. On the other, reddish sand, a whitish sky and a yellowish light. The mountains of Mars are visible in the distance. The space base, built with 3D technology, shares that rusty hue, the only one that can be seen on the monochrome horizon: the measuring instruments are also covered in Martian dust.

But the mountains are made of cardboard and the plain ends in about twenty steps: the only great distances that are covered are walked on a gym treadmill and with virtual reality glasses. It is not the red planet, although it simulates it perfectly. It is the habitat that NASA has built in one of the hangars of its research center in Houston, and where three groups of four volunteers —two men and two women— are scheduled to spend a year, starting this summer. each one without contact with the outside, reproducing what the daily life of the first explorers of the red planet would be like.

With these missions, NASA wants to prepare its future manned trips to the neighboring planet. Specifically, to get a better idea of ​​the use of available resources and about the physical and mental reactions of the human being in circumstances of pressure and isolation and supplies reduced to a minimum. Since the delivery of supplies to Mars will be limited by volume, mass, and cost, “we can start to really understand how to support them with what we provide, and that is going to be very important information in making those critical resource decisions.” ”, explains Grace Douglas, responsible for the CHAPEA program (Exploratory simulation of the health and behavior of the crew, for its acronym in English).

The closed enclosure in which the volunteers will spend twelve months of their lives measures about 160 square meters, of which every centimeter will be used. “As we go from low-Earth orbit, from the Moon to Mars, we’re going to have a lot more resource constraints than we have on the International Space Station, and we’re going to be a lot further from Earth or anywhere. any help Earth can send,” recalls Douglas.

Interior of the Mars Dune Alpha base that NASA has built for a mission to simulate life conditions on Mars. MARK FELIX (AFP)

The chamber, dubbed Mars Dune Alpha, has been built using 3D technology, using materials similar to those that might be found on Mars. “It’s one of the technologies we’re looking at” for a future station on the planet, Douglas says. It has four bedrooms, one per resident, the area to which they can withdraw if they need privacy. A living room with a kitchen—no conventional oven, no stove, just a microwave—will allow them to prepare meals, socialize, and relax with video games, board games, and watching TV shows. A game is already waiting for them in the drawers, a nod to their pioneering role: the settlers of catana challenge in which participants must explore and build a new world.

Beyond, a vertical garden in which the crew members will grow part of the vegetables with which they will eat, work stations, a gym to exercise and a small doctor’s office. It will be the crew members who decide which vegetables they prefer to grow, within a series of options: “Ingredients for salads, different types of leaves, tomatoes…”, points out Douglas. Throughout the mission, the “analog astronauts”—as NASA calls them—will undergo weekly medical and psychological checkups to assess their health. Should they find the experience overwhelming, health problems, or some kind of emergency abroad, they are free to leave the experiment immediately. Two other people, a man and a woman, have been selected as possible replacements.

The most spectacular area of ​​the enclosure is accessed through a double compartmentalized space: the outer zone, which recreates the Martian landscape inside a sealed chamber and where the volunteers will have to undertake a series of missions.

CHAPEA crews have been chosen from members of the public who met the requirements: over 30 years of age with excellent physical and mental health, an advanced university degree in some field of science and technology and extensive work experience. In this first mission they will be commanded by Kelly Haston, an endocrinologist specializing in the development of disease models. The flight engineer will be Ross Brockwell, a structural engineer and public works administrator in civilian life, with a degree in aeronautics. Nathan Jones, from Illinois and specializing in emergency medicine, will be responsible for health issues. Alyssa Shannon, a nurse from California, will complete the team as science officer.

If any of the members of this crew had to abandon the mission, they would be replaced either by Trevor Clark, also from California, a former military man and engineer specializing in artificial intelligence, or by Anca Selariu, a US Army microbiologist.

The boots that the volunteers will use in the CHAPEA mission for their trips to the outdoor area MARK FELIX (AFP)

The day to day of the four will be similar to what a crew would live in the early days of human exploration of Mars. They will have to carry out a series of experiments, including using robotic arms to achieve various objectives. Clean the instruments on the outside of Martian dust. Or, through virtual reality, travel for hours in a spacesuit through Martian spaces in search of geological samples for analysis at the base. These types of tests will be undertaken from adapted gym treadmills: the analog astronauts will be lightly supported by harnesses, to reproduce the effect of less gravity on the red planet. Volunteers will also have a weather station to measure atmospheric conditions, and a 3D brick construction machine for possible repairs to the Martian home.

In the fulfillment of these missions, and as will happen to the pioneers who reach the red planet, they will have to suffer the inconveniences of distance on these missions. Any message they want to send—whether it be to their families or to NASA—will take around 22 minutes to arrive, like from Mars, with slight variations depending on the relative position of the planet with respect to Earth. The answer will be delayed as many. In total, 44 minutes for the fastest possible conversation.

Analog astronauts should take this delay into account if an urgent problem arises that cannot wait three quarters of an hour for help. And they will emerge: Douglas and his team explain that it is planned to cause them some, such as equipment failures or water shortages, precisely to test their ability to resist in case of setbacks, and the ability to solve them under pressure and with a limited team . “They will have to be able to solve problems autonomously, much more than what has happened in any of our previous simulations (for other programs), in which there was real-time communication,” explains Dr. Suzanne Bell, in charge of from the Behavioral Health and Performance Laboratory at NASA Johnson Space Center.

The common rest area at the Mars Dune Alpha station MARK FELIX (AFP)

“These are extreme circumstances,” admits Bell. “We are asking individuals to live and work together for a full year. Not only are they going to have to get along, they’re also going to have to work well as a team.” Group cohesion, she highlights, will be fundamental: “Previous simulations indicate that when this cohesion begins to decline, performance in team tasks also declines,” she adds.

NASA experts will also analyze issues such as the group’s waste, to determine how much garbage is produced and how it can be used. Although it will not be done at the moment, given the complexity of the necessary infrastructure, future missions could recycle the water they consume.

The recreation of Martian conditions will not be, however, absolute. Volunteers are not expected to be completely self-sufficient in food production or waste recycling. And inside the enclosure the gravity continues being the same of the Earth.

NASA has other programs to study these effects, explain those responsible for CHAPEA: in Utah, work is being carried out to cultivate plants in Martian conditions. “When we want to examine what happens with the loss of muscle and bone mass, we put people to bed. when we want to see [qué pasa con] vitamin D and people who don’t see the sun, we’re going to Antarctica. When we look at oxidative stress, we go to the bottom of the ocean. And when we want to study enclosed spaces and stress, we build cameras like this,” explains Scott Smith, head of NASA’s Nutritional Biochemistry Laboratory in Houston.

