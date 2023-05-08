The Red Bull world champion started 9th: with hard tires he remounted everyone, beating his teammate Perez (2nd) and Alonso (3rd). For Sainz and Leclerc performance and driving flops

Right Ferronato – miami (florida, usa)

Just monstrous. The 38th F1 victory of Max Verstappentoday in Miami GP, is perhaps one of the most beautiful if not the most beautiful of his career, one of those that forever mark the memory of a champion in the memories of fans. Not so much, and not just because the two-time world champion recovered and won starting from the ninth spot. How much because he put on a show with the management of the hard tires he started with: after the comeback he managed to keep up with his teammate Sergio Perez who should have caught up with him on the medium tires on lap 21. Max continued on the hard tires until lap 46, holding the Mexican to 17 seconds in this part of the race. Against all logic, against the laws of physics. How he did it is not known. But he did. So when he rejoined the track after his pit stop, Perez was only 2 seconds away, he easily caught, passed and probably even a bit humiliated.

all supporting actors — A race like this also sounds like a death knell for the championship because, like in Baku, the Red Bulls did what they wanted. Not even having a driver who started on the fifth row prevented a finish with the fourth one-two in five races. Fernando Alonso, very good, returned to the podium after the "break" in Azerbaijan. But the Aston Martin was a supporting player today, stopping at 26 seconds. And supporting actors were also in the house Mercedes And Ferrariwith George Russell fourth and Carlos Sainz fifth. Sixth Lewis Hamiltonseventh Charles Leclerc, unfortunately never in the game. As soon as the reds put on the hard tires they weren't able to confirm their speed as with the mediums. But it's not a problem of performance with one compound rather than the other. For the Cavallino it's a speed problem, he continues to grope a bit in the dark, the speed to stay up front and try to win is not there yet, he lacks consistency of performance over the course of a whole GP. Leclerc's suffering in head-to-head with the Haas of a gladiator is emblematic Kevin Magnussenin the end deservedly in the points with tenth place.

perez resized — The GP was very linear, with no interruptions due to accidents or Safety Cars deployed. Perez took the lead followed by Alonso and Sainz, while behind, Verstappen gave life to his very personal show by mowing down all the opponents in front of him like blades of grass: Ocon, Leclerc, Russell, Gasly, Magnussen, Sainz and Alonso. All in just 15 laps! Perez comes out of this race downsized: as a potential rival for the title, he found himself crushed by his teammate who, with the used tire at the start, lapped on his own times for all the time in which Checo should have done better with the medium tyre. All possible analyzes will have to be done, but the impact of a similar performance, that of Super Max, can be a bad blow to Checo’s self-esteem. And perhaps for Liberty Media’s hopes of proposing a championship that seems already finished after 5 races.

arrival order — This is the order of arrival of the Miami GP:

1. Verstappen (Red Bull)

2. Perez (Red Bull) at 5″3

3. Alonso (Aston Martin) at 26″3

4. Russell (Mercedes) at 33″2

5. Sainz (Ferrari) aa 47″5

6. Hamilton (Mercedes) at 51″2

7. Leclerc (Ferrari) at 52″9

8. Gasly (Alpine) at 55″6

10. Magnussen (Haas) at 1’02″9

11. Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) at 64,309

12. Stroll (Aston Martin) +64.754

13. Bottas (Alfa Romeo) +71.637

14. Albon (Williams) +72.861

15. Hulkenberg (Haas) +74.950

16. Zhou (Alfa Romeo) +78.440

17. Norris (McLaren) +87.717

18. De Vries (AlphaTauri) +88.949

19. Plates (Aus/McLaren) with 1 turn

20. Sargeant (Williams) at 1 turn

drivers ranking — This is the drivers standings after the Miami GP:

1. Max Verstappen (Ola) 119 points

2. Sergio Perez (Mes) 105

3. Fernando Alonso (Spa) 75

4. Lewis Hamilton (UK) 56

5. Carlos Sainz (Spa) 44

6. George Russell (UK) 40

7. Charles Leclerc (Mon) 34

8. Lance Stroll (Can) 27

9. Lando Norris (GB) 10

10. Pierre Gasly (Fra) 8

11. Nico Hulkenberg (Ger) 6

12. Esteban Ocon (Fra) 6

13. Valtteri Bottas (Fin) 4

14. Oscar Piastri (Aus) 4

15. Guan Yu Zhou (Chinese) 2

16. Yuki Tsunoda (Gia) 2

17Kevin Magnussen (Dan)2

18. Alexander Albon (Tha) 1