It was tender to see the images of the first program of Martian Chronicles in Reunion that Telecinco aired on Tuesday, perhaps to remind viewers, and themselves, of their past glories. There will be those who do not remember, as there are those who have forgotten that Seven lifes Its origin focused on Toni Cantó's memory loss after spending 18 years in a coma, which Martian Chronicles It was born with pretensions of being a respectable program. Just as Ray Bradbury's novel that gives it its title narrated the colonization of Mars from a human perspective, Gestmusic's space attempted to judge life on Earth through the eyes of supposed Martians, which allowed them to distance themselves, especially with its own strip. It was emitted over the still hot corpse of Tonight we cross the Mississippiwhich more than a river crossed as many red lines every night as Catherine Zeta-Jones in The trap for the solace of his millionaire audience.

Martian Chronicles had the difficult task of filling the gap—and at the same time competing, albeit briefly, on the red lines—left by Krispin Klander, Pepelu, La Reme and the boss of all that, Pepe Navarro, the man who invented the late night in Spain taking David Letterman to Callejón del Gato. They began the feat with Martí Galindo, interviews with international stars, children experts in Egyptology and political tables; They culminated it with Coto Matamoros as the highest paid collaborator, Big Brother structuring the program and Telecinco, Xavier Sardá and Javier Cárdenas in court for making fun of a disabled person. Between the spaces of Navarro and Sardá there ended up being fewer and fewer differences, the main one being that the Córdoba native was never ashamed of his format while Sardá always seemed like a guest who had not been taught the script and did not leave the set so as not to appear rude. .

