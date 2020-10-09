The Armenian authorities have toughened the martial law introduced due to the aggravation of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh at the end of September.

The website of the government of the country reports that now it is also impossible to publish programs that cast doubt on the defense capabilities of Armenia and the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic.

Thus, it is prohibited to publish programs that criticize, refute and devalue activities related to ensuring the legal regime of martial law and state security.

The Armenian police will monitor compliance with these restrictions. It is empowered to seize or seize printing equipment, radio and audio broadcasting equipment.

The fighting on the line of contact in Nagorno-Karabakh began on 27 September. Yerevan and Baku accuse each other of unleashing hostilities.

Armenia introduced general mobilization, and Azerbaijan – partial.

The Karabakh authorities say that peaceful settlements are being shelled by the Azerbaijani army.

The presidents of Russia, the United States and France called on the parties to the conflict to stop hostilities and begin negotiations.