The security forces in Myanmar are brutal against demonstrators. These demand the reinstatement of Aung San Suu Kyi. The elected head of government is under house arrest.

Yangon – Since the beginning of February, thousands of people have been taking to the streets in Myanmar to demonstrate against the military government. The junta seized power on February 1, placing the elected head of government and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi under house arrest and instituting legal proceedings against her. Protesters demand a return to democratic reforms and the reinstatement of the Suu Kyi government, but the military brutally suppresses the protests.

Last weekend marked a sad low point in the excesses of violence: According to the UN, 18 demonstrators were killed in the protests last Saturday and 38 on Sunday.

Myanmar: The military seized power, UN condemns security forces’ actions

Despite the brutal crackdown by the military government, people continue to protest. In order to limit the demonstrations, the military imposed martial law in parts of the metropolis of Yangon. Protesters can be brought before a military court that can impose years of imprisonment or even the death penalty.

This was preceded by arson attacks on several Chinese textile factories in Yangon. Numerous Chinese workers were injured on Sunday, the Chinese embassy said on Facebook. “The military is afraid of the Chinese government, so it wants to protect China’s property, but not the lives of us civilians,” said Nay Min Khant, a citizen from Yangon, of the German press agency.

UN General Secretary António Guterres condemned the brutal actions of the security forces last weekend. He also appealed to the international community to support the people of Myanmar and their quest for democracy. The UN special envoy Christine Schraner Burgener describes harrowing scenes that took place in Myanmar. She had personally heard from contacts in Myanmar “heartbreaking reports of murders, mistreatment of demonstrators and torture of prisoners,” it said in a statement.

Aung San Suu Kyi is under house arrest – protesters are demanding her release

Six weeks ago, the military launched a coup against the government of Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi. The 75-year-old has been under house arrest since then. She is charged with several offenses, most notably inciting rioting and violating the country’s foreign trade laws and civil protection law. During the first two judicial appointments, she was not allowed to be represented by a lawyer.

A court hearing scheduled for Monday had to be postponed as the military shut down the Internet. The trial has to be postponed to March 24th, like that dpa the portal Eleven Myanmar quotes. Suu Kyi is connected to the court via video at each of her hearings. The demonstrators demand the immediate release of the politician. (jjf / dpa)