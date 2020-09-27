I.n the conflict region of Nagornyj Karabakh in the South Caucasus, according to information from both sides, heavy fighting broke out between the warring countries Azerbaijan and Armenia. The capital Stepanakert had been shelled, the people should get to safety, the authorities in Nagornyj Karabakh announced on Sunday. Numerous houses in villages were destroyed. Civilians were also killed in the fighting, according to both sides.

According to the AFP news agency, the Pro-Armenian rebels in the region imposed martial law and announced the general mobilization. All residents aged 18 and over would be called to arms, said Nagornyj Karabach’s President Araik Harutjunjan in an emergency meeting of the regional parliament on Sunday. Armenia also imposed martial law and announced general mobilization. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan called on his compatriots in a Facebook post on Sunday to stand ready to defend the “Holy Fatherland”.

Both sides blamed each other for the fighting. The shelling began early in the morning from the Azerbaijani side, wrote Pashinyan on Facebook. “The entire responsibility for this lies with the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan,” said the spokeswoman for the Armenian Defense Ministry. Yerevan shot down helicopters and combat drones. Three enemy tanks were hit. Baku denied this and stressed that the fighting was a counter-offensive on the front line. Armenia provoked the fighting. Meanwhile, Russia called for an immediate ceasefire in the region.

The Nagornyj Karabach region, which is controlled by Armenia, is part of the Islamic region of Azerbaijan under international law. Baku lost control of the area inhabited by Christian Karabakh Armenians in a war following the collapse of the Soviet Union. A ceasefire has existed in the region since 1994, but it has been repeatedly broken. In July there was heavy fighting on the border between the warring republics; however, the fighting was hundreds of kilometers north of Nagornyj Karabakh. Armenia relies on Russia as a protective power, which has thousands of soldiers and weapons stationed there.