The deputies of the National Assembly of Armenia abolished the martial law in the country on the eve of early parliamentary elections. It is reported by Telegram-channel “Sputnik Armenia”.

According to Armenian legislation, parliamentary elections cannot be organized under martial law; they will also require dissolving the current parliament 30-45 days before the start of voting.

Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced the holding of early parliamentary elections in the country on June 20. In turn, the opposition accused him of delaying the organization of the vote. She also disagreed with the authorities’ intentions to hold elections according to the proportional system and demanded to replace it with a rating system.

On December 2, 2020, the ban on holding rallies during martial law was lifted in Armenia.