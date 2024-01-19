Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

The newspaper “Mail Sport” revealed that French star Anthony Martial, 28 years old, the English striker of Manchester United, has not trained with the team, since he was infected with a virus in the last month of the year ending 2023, and therefore he did not participate at that time in the match against Bournemouth, which ended in a loss. United 0-3 at Old Trafford on December 9.

Dutch coach Eric Ten Hag did not want to explain the reason at the time, but over the past weeks he contented himself with saying that Martial was not in a “form” that allowed him to play, and therefore he also did not participate in Tottenham’s last match in the “Premier League”, last weekend. .

However, it is certain that the player does not suffer from any muscle injuries at the present time, but Ten Hag believes that he is no longer in a physical condition that allows him to play after his illness.

The newspaper said that Ten Hag's decision to let Martial train alone was not a disciplinary decision, as he said, but rather reflects the man's belief that the player is not physically ready, and it is better for him to train individually.

The newspaper indicated that Martial is now in a “form” that allows him to engage in group training with his colleagues, given that he is able to withstand these rigorous exercises that Ten Hag requires.

The matter raised a lot of questions and speculation among the club's fans, and some other English newspapers, which reported that Ten Hag was practicing the same method that he had practiced before with Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo, and pushed them to leave Old Trafford.

Martial's contract expires at the end of the current season, and it is expected that he will leave free of charge, because no one from the “Red Devils” management has approached him about renewing his contract, and has not offered him a new contract.

The newspaper indicated that “United” is ready to listen to the offers presented to Martial, during the current “Winter Mercato”, because getting rid of him saves the club the large salary it receives weekly (250 thousand pounds sterling), which is an amount sufficient to sign more than one young player, and in At the same time, it is allowed to respect the spending rules in the English Premier League, which are in line with the rules of “financial fair play.”

However, the player seems determined to fight to return to his level, and wants to continue with the team and reserve a place for him in the starting lineup, but this hope is difficult to achieve.

The newspaper concluded its report by saying: Martial is no longer that young striker, full of vitality and activity, who was signed by “United” 9 years ago, coming from Monaco, France. Despite this, his career with “United” witnessed him scoring 63 goals in the “Premier League” during the 149 matches he played, A large number of them were in reserve.