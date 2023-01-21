Inami is one martial artist Japanese also passionate about fighting game to dating and lolita dresses. Leaving aside her second passion, which however also shines through in her martial arts videos, in her first she has decided to excel by redoing the moves of some celebrities in reality female charactersfrom the Street Fighter, Dead or Alive, Virtua Fighter and For Honor series.

To demonstrate his capabilities he released a video on Twitter in which he compared his performances with the original ones, achieving truly remarkable success. You can see it below:

We can therefore admire her as she strikes as Leifang and Helena from Dead or Alive, then as Chun-Li from the Street Fighter series. Soon after we see her holding a spear and wielding it in the For Honor way, then it’s back to Dead or Alive with Honoka, who she also cosplays (school uniform), before concluding with a victory pose inspired by Pai from Virtua Fighter .

It should be emphasized that we are not talking about an amateur, but one martial arts teacher, also qualified to teach her. Her specialties are kung-fu and taijiquan. The name of the director of her videos is also curious: Fei Long. Who reminds us?

Anyway Inami is getting such a success that some would even like to see her transformed into a fighting game character. In fact in Street Fighter 6 she wouldn’t be bad.