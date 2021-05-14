Martial arts Seppo Finnilä takes care of the fighter’s wounds and tapes his hands – Tony Halme’s former coach drank hard until he woke up in a suit

Seppo Finnilä applies Vaseline to the face of Akseli Saurama, who is preparing for a sparring match.­

Seppo Finnilä did not become a successful boxer at a young age, but later he became a skilled handcuff maker. Today, Finnilä is a well-known cutman.

For subscribers

Small the glass table is lined with white pieces of sports tape. Seppo Finnilä cuts the tapes for the contestant’s armbands. The back of the red jacket reads Team Duhaupas.

Finnilä is a long-standing wrestling coach: he has been involved in the background teams of boxing, kickboxing and freestyle wrestling. In addition to coaching, Finnilä became interested in taping hands and treating bumps.