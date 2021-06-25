Martial arts school fire in China leaves 18 dead

Ilustrative Photo| Photo: BigStock

Eighteen people died – most of them children – and 16 were injured this Friday (25) in a fire that hit a martial arts school in Henan province, China, according to Chinese state media. Police took the owner of the establishment into custody and authorities began an investigation into the cause of the fire. There were 34 students, ages 7 to 16, at the scene at the time of the incident.