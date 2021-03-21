Martial arts “It flashes like lightning in the head” – Brain researcher Olli Tenovuo and ex-boxer Amin Asikainen tell how it feels and what happens in the brain when a person is knocked out

Amin Asikainen describes that a hard blow makes the balance shake and is just like being intoxicated.­

“The head flashes just like lightning.” In a knockout, the person is conscious. Why? It is not known exactly. Brain researcher Olli Tenovuo and former professional boxer Amin Asikainen talk about what happens in a knockout and how it feels.

Impact hits and the contestant falls unconscious to the ground. After a while, he gets up feeling dizzy. You may be wondering what exactly happened.

Professor of Neurotraumatology, University of Turku Olli Tenovuo is one of Finland ‘s leading brain researchers, but he does not have a clear answer to the question either.