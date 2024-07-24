Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The UAE National Youth Mixed Martial Arts Team continues its preparations during an intensive training camp in the Republic of Tajikistan, as part of preparations to participate in the World Youth Mixed Martial Arts Championship, which will be hosted by the capital, Abu Dhabi, for the third consecutive year from August 6 to 10.

The national team delegation headed to Tajikistan, headed by Mubarak Saleh Al-Menhali, Director of Technical Administration at the Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, and included a group of coaches, members of the technical, administrative and medical staff, and 41 players from the Juniors “A” categories 16-17 years old, Juniors “B” 14-15 years old, and Juniors “C” 12-13 years old.

Mubarak Al Menhali praised the great support of the wise leadership for the sons and daughters of the nation, and its sound directives to provide all the capabilities that guarantee their excellence and success in various forums and championships, and enable them to compete and ascend the podium.

“The Tajikistan camp comes at an ideal time, a few weeks before the start of the World Junior Mixed Martial Arts Championships, so it represents an important step in the journey of preparing the players and raising their readiness levels to make an honorable appearance and provide the expected performance in the championship, and to achieve an accomplishment that surpasses the success of the previous edition, in which our national team ranked fourth in the overall ranking of the championship, despite it being only its second participation,” Al-Menhali said.

“The Tajikistan camp is the first overseas training camp for the UAE national youth MMA team and provides players with important opportunities to grow and develop physically and mentally, by experiencing different training environments and methods, which is vital to enable them to adapt to different conditions and challenges,” said national team coach Zafiropoulos Apostolos.

“Through this camp, we aim to identify the players’ strengths and development points, and address the challenges they faced in the previous two editions of the tournament. We are focusing our efforts in particular on developing their skills, instilling team spirit in them, and motivating them to deliver the expected performance in light of the great ambitions placed on this rich group of talents capable of dazzling and shining,” he added.

“The camp is a new experience for us and provides training opportunities that help us learn, develop and focus on a number of goals, the most prominent of which is achieving an advanced position in the World Junior Mixed Martial Arts Championship in Abu Dhabi,” said Saif Al Balushi, a national team player in the junior category “B” in the 40kg weight class, who won the gold medal at the Junior Mixed Martial Arts World Championship last year.

He added: “We are grateful for the unlimited support of the wise leadership and its confidence in our capabilities and potential, and for the tireless efforts of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation in providing all the elements that qualify us for excellence and superiority continentally and globally.”