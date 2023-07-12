The Mochis.- The Ahome Municipal Kick Boxing Committee announced that this Sunday HE will take place in Los Mochis the traditional Malama Kai Medina Fighting Team Martial Arts and Kick Boxing Tournamentin its special edition Sushima.

Jesús Daniel Medina López, president of the committeeindicated that the tournament has been growing and is endorsed by a world organization and by the Mexican Kick Boxing Federationhence they expect to receive between 180 and 240 participants from Nayarit, Sonora and Chihuahuain addition to sinaloaand it is contemplated to specify about 100 kick boxing matches.

“It has become the largest tournament of this sport in the northwest area of MexicoSomething that started as a dream has now become a reality. we will have as competitors to children from the age of four, youths and Adultsin all categories, starting in the modality of forms with weapons, free hands forms for traditional martial arts academies, and later we will move on to kick boxing fights”, he commented.

The tournament will take place in the Centennial Sports Centerwill begin at 11:00 a.m. and will last approximately eight hours.

The director of the Municipal Sports Institute, Felipe Juarez Sotopointed out that the event has the full support of the municipal government because it not only contributes in sports, but also in tourism.

“The Martial Arts, I have always said it, they do not teach to hit, but to be disciplined, and that is the most important thing. It really strikes me that every day there are more children who are interested in this activity, and there are more parents who are interested in their children joining in because sport is discipline”, he said.

“As an institute, what we have left is to support them and try to do our best, and continue to promote everything that is sport. Hopefully many attendees come, and we recommend that they stay that weekend so they can get to know the beauties that the municipality of Ahome has, ”he added.

