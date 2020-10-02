Jose Luis Marti look at your squad and you will find a battalion. Because of the ambitiousness of its players. Because of the large group. He Leganes It has more than 30 footballers in an excessively large group. He has admitted it today in the previous visit on Sunday to Castellon the Mallorcan coach himself, although he warns that it is normal, that due to the pandemic, the club must have a wide wardrobe, the more the better, to face what may happen. Caution that, however, mutates into security when asked about possible exits and the need to find spare parts. Marti It is clear to him: “I do not think that there will be exits.”

For Sunday’s clash (18:15) admits the absences of Cuéllar, Silva and Bua, in addition to the doubt of Rosales and Avilés, and asks the team for more “patience” not to rush into attack. Caution message that applies to the rest of the championship. “We know we have an important team, but our feet are on the ground. This category is very complicated. The theory is easy, the practice is difficult.”

What casualties will the team have?

We have had different problems. Rosales has had problems since the last day. He has trained in different tasks. It could come, it seems. Avilés has not exercised until today. Until tomorrow we will not know if we can have it. Then we have the rest of the casualties: Cuéllar and Silva will not be able to be and Kevin Bua either.

Are you satisfied with how the template is being completed?

Yes, we are satisfied. We know that it is a large staff, that we have more and more incorporations. But we are happy, yes. Everyone can give us up. We have a competitive squad. Several players per position. That is what we need. People who have a lot of competition to demand the maximum from each footballer.

Is it important to win to generate victory dynamics?

We only use to win. But it doesn’t matter what we come from. Of a victory, defeat or draw. The only thing that interests us is to win. To us and to any team, but we prepare ourselves thinking about ourselves. Being competitive and knowing how to read the corresponding game at all times. Be also consistent with our idea of ​​football.

It is expected that the confinement of Leganés will be approved shortly, how will it affect the team?

Let’s wait and see what happens tonight, the latest news. It does not depend on what we want and what is being produced. We will take action based on what happens.

With Miguel de la Fuente, the competition in attack shoots up.

Yes, it is clear. I cannot say otherwise that it is so, of course. There are a lot of people in the attack zone. There will be competition. But I said it before. It is key that we have players who generate that competition between them to demand the maximum from each of them.

How do you manage such a template? It is very broad and very competitive …

We are lucky to now have 23 called up and five changes. That allows us decisions that will give moments for all. Players must be prepared. My role is to keep them active, but I think that they themselves have their own demands for when they have to go out onto the field.

What would you like to improve against Castellón that you lack against Cartagena?

Especially the pause in some moments. At specific moments we rush with the ball, we want to get to the goal quickly. That is possibly my message, have ambition and look for the goal, but it is true that at times you have to have that pause, that tranquility. Have peace of mind in football, look for spaces and have the calm to choose the best option.

Is Cuéllar here to play? When he is, will he play again or will Conde repeat?

Pichu I don’t think he’s going to arrive… he’s very fair. We will see the decision of the goal depending on how they train and we will decide which of the three goalkeepers can play. We are happy with how Diego has done it, but if Riesgo or Pichu comes out, either of the three will perform at the highest level.

Are you afraid of losing an important player in these last days of the market?

I fear nothing. I work with what I have. I can’t waste time thinking about circumstances that might happen to me… no, I think about what worries me, at Castellón, about winning and teaching the players what to find. How to play to win. That is my job right now.

All the pools place them as favorites for the promotion. Do you like it, would you rather it were not like that, don’t you care …?

I don’t care about what other people think. I care what we think. We don’t think so. We are very realistic in this competition. We know what there is. Theories are easy, but the practices are much more complicated. In that sense we have our feet on the ground. We know it will be complicated. It is the message sent by the club, us and the footballers. Obviously we do not renounce anything, we do not renounce winning, but knowing that the theory is much simpler, but playing on the field is more complicated.

What would you say to the Lega people, who are getting excited about the team?

Well, keep getting excited. That’s how we are, very excited to win again, to return to the top of the table, but with our feet on the ground. That everything is very even, but that we have all the tools to be an important team in the category.

Have you prioritized having more players on the squad due to the consequences of the pandemic?

Yes, that’s the idea. For the coach it is difficult to work with as many footballers as we talked about before, because they only play eleven every Sunday, but the fact of having so many footballers gives us peace of mind that, in the face of a possible contagion, with a diminished squad, we can react. We will work with many footballers, but the pandemic has shown us that we have to adapt. In that sense, we have taken a step forward and have adapted to working with so many people. Players need to know too.

If there are exits, will he order spare parts or with what he has, can he take exits?

I don’t think about anyone leaving. I don’t think about it. We have a very large staff, perhaps too large, but it is normal due to the pandemic.