Sporting has begun to prepare next Sunday’s visit to Burgos after two days of rest for the squad and with the main focus on the recovery of troops. In this way, José Luis Martí hopes to have the Panamanian José Luis Rodríguez who plans to arrive on time for the appointment in El Plantío.

The Cougar Rodríguez disputes in the early hours of Thursday the last match with the Panamanian National Team, against Canada, already without qualifying options for the Qatar World Cup. The winger intends to return immediately to Gijón where hopes to be on Friday to participate in the last training of the week before the next league date.

Meanwhile, Martí began to prepare for the meeting with a preparatory session in which Jordi Calavera, Jony and Guille Rosas did not participate, recovering from their respective injuries, in addition to Aitor García, absent for personal reasons, and the aforementioned Rodríguez. For its part, Diego Mariño worked with the rest of his teammates.

Visit to Sabou

The day was especially emotional for Sporting who made a Institutional visit to former Atletico soccer player Marcel Sabou, sick with ALS, at his home in Gijón. President Javier Fernández and the legendary Joaquín Alonso, now responsible for Institutional Relations at the Gijon entity, presented Sabou with a souvenir shirt with the number 11 that he almost always wore in the three seasons he played for the rojiblanco team (1993-1996 ) in which he played 85 games and scored eight goals.

“Marcel and his family are fighting against the adversity of a very cruel disease. The least we can do is be close to him, convey that love to them and let them know that Real Sporting, through its Foundation, supports initiatives that serve to make the disease visibleraise awareness of the need to care for the sick and, at the same time, the possibility of raising funds for research”. These are the words of Javier Fernández that the club collects on its website.

In this sense, Sporting has transferred to Marcel Sabou and his family a project on which the Mareo Real Sporting Football School Foundation has been working for months: the celebration of a solidarity match, in collaboration with InvestiguELA, in which the presence of the veteran teams of Atlético de Madrid and FC Barcelona is confirmed. The intention is that the match can be held in May or June.