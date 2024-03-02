The deputy Ana Jocelyn Villagrán Villasanawho resigned from the National Action Party (PAN) last February, He met this Saturday with the head of Government of Mexico City, the Morenoist Martí Batres Guadarrama.

On his social networks, the capital president reported on this meeting with the local legislator who left the PAN party.

“The representative @AnaJVillagran visited me to ask me issues related to the protection of pets and neighborhood affairs Cuauhtémoc mayor's office“, noted the senator on leave.

Thank you very much, dear Head of Government, for this opportunity to talk and move forward. They count on my work and conviction of Causes for CDMX and MexicoVillagrán responded.

On February 23, deputy Ana Villagrán announced her resignation from the PAN, after 15 years of militancy, after denouncing that the leadership of this party in the capital denied her the possibility of competing in the upcoming elections this year and that “he closed the door” on his aspiration for a management position.

In his resignation message, Villagrán stated that in his 15 years of activism, he never failed the PAN.

“Work for my causes. It is the only thing I ask and asked for, as well as the recognition of how much I have done to defend what I believe in. Dear PAN: NOT ONCE HAVE I FAILED YOU! Here is my public resignation from the party to which I dedicated 15 years of my life,” he wrote.

“There was not a day when I did not give my best, with work, with passion and with absolute conviction of doing the best for this institution with the ideal of an Orderly and Generous Homeland.”

We will meet on the road because the #TodoTerreno has a destination in front of us, the representative of the Mexico City Congress then pointed out.

“In the same way, following my principles and seeking to continue with my causes, I say goodbye to the PAN and hello to my freedom to build without internal attacks and without limits and without punishments for being who they are,” he explained.

“I gave you as much as I received. We are equal, we are at peace. Democracy and my destiny in life will guide me. Manuel J Clouthier or Castillo Peraza “They would be proud of everything I gave to the PAN Avancemos.”