The head of the Government of Mexico City, Martí Batres, reported this Friday that the The capital administration won an award for the socio-environmental restoration of the National Canalin the field of Landscape Design and Sustainable Development

On his social networks, Batres pointed out that the Secretary of the Environment, Marina Robles, informed him that the government of Mexico City won an award for the socio-environmental restoration of the National Canal, and cited the Paris Design Awards 2024 (DNA).

According to the page that Batres shared, the Canal Nacional is a project that revives and recovers the lakeside past of Mexico Citystanding out for its biodiversity and rich history.

He points out that this ambitious effort extends over 8.5 kilometers, benefiting more than 363 thousand inhabitants.

The project not only improves the social and urban fabric, but also promotes connectivity between neighborhoods and improves the quality of life of the community, the publication highlights.

Through green and blue infrastructure techniques, National Channel It is a project that revives and recovers essential socio-environmental services, he added.

These techniques have been instrumental in improving urban runoff capture, increasing ecological connectivity and enhancing biodiversity, thereby strengthening the city’s resilience to environmental risks.

The project design focuses on sustainability and harmony with the natural environment, highlighting the importance of responsible and environmentally friendly urban development.

The restoration of the canal has fostered a sense of community among residents, who now enjoy a revitalized common space.

This space not only offers a refuge for local flora and fauna, but has also become a meeting point for recreational and educational activities. The revaluation of this ecological corridor has been key to promoting a culture of environmental care among residents.

The Mexico City government says that this pre-Hispanic canal was converted into a free public park for the benefit of residents of the Iztapalapa and Coyoacán municipalities.

Canal Nacional was declared an Area of ​​Environmental Value with the category of “Urban Forest”, which guarantees the right to a healthy environment, creating spaces where everyone can live freely and enjoy nature.