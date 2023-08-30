Martha Stewart at the ‘Sports Illustrated’ Bath Issue 2023 Premiere at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City on May 18, 2023. Taylor Hill (Wire Image)

Martha Stewart is the new enemy of environmental activists. The reason? The queen of the American lifestyle has decided, as if it were nothing, to use a piece of iceberg as ice cubes to chill her cocktails. And she has proudly shown it to her almost two million followers of your instagram account. The businesswoman has been on vacation on a cruise through the icy waters between Iceland and Greenland, and she portrayed the best moments of the trip through a carousel of images that she has shared on this social network. In it she shares photos of her from her excursions to glaciers of her and her having glasses of champagne together with other tourists. The cause of the controversy has been specifically two images in which a smiling Stewart poses with a drink in her hand and, later, shows a large block of ice. She accompanies them with a message: “End of the first Zodiac cruise since @swanhelleniccruises to a very beautiful fjord on the east coast of Greenland. In fact, we caught a small iceberg for our cocktails tonight.”

Users on Instagram have not shared the joy seen in Stewart as he enjoys his drink, with many labeling his decision as “tacky” and irresponsible. “So as the weather heats up due to the profits of a couple thousand people, billionaires go on vacation to melting icebergs, collect them and use them to keep their cocktails cold. That sounds like a line from a dystopian novel”, laments one of the comments. Another accused her of being a hypocrite: “Martha, I love you. But weren’t you recently talking about the effects of climate change in your own home? Melting icebergs for a cocktail surely won’t help. I’m not even going to talk about the boat you’re on and how that can’t be good for climate change either.”

Others, however, have come to his defense. “All these haters would rather Martha used water that came from that iceberg, bottled it, and then refrozen it in an electric freezer where she stored it for a few days,” says one user. In another comment, they go to great lengths to ensure that collecting ice is normal on these types of excursions: “The ice is already floating, not part of the ice mass, it is slowly melting in the ocean. each company of tours it does. We did it in Alaska and Patagonia. They didn’t disturb the glaciers.” The debate is served in the comments of his publication, which already exceed more than a thousand when the rest of his publications often do not even reach a hundred.

After the controversy, the company responsible for the cruise has announced that it will suspend the practice of uploading “small pieces of ice to the ships” to be examined by passengers, as revealed to the HuffPost. According to one of the representatives of the shipping company, through a statement sent this Wednesday to the digital medium, the company never authorized “any invasive acquisition that does not fully respect the polar environment in accordance with our own strict rules and rigorous standards of the industry. In any case”, he adds, “we understand that this may seem insensitive to the climate crisis and therefore we will suspend this practice with immediate effect on all ships in the Swan Hellenic fleet”.

Stewart, for his part, has not responded to the criticism, but he has given a good summary of his trip. He has praised the food, the service, the accommodations, and most of all, the opportunity to learn about Greenland’s Inuit culture. In his last publication, this Wednesdaythe businesswoman wrote, along with a picture of herself in front of a village: “Visiting a small Inuit village in Prince Christian Sound. About seventy people live here. The boats make stops at places like this where visitors can gain an understanding of local life, its challenges, its experiences, and its beauty. We were treated to a lovely concert at the local church, we met some of the families and visited the local artisans.” A message in which she does not hesitate to tag the company organizing her adventure again.

Thanks to her cooking shows, gardening magazines and interior decoration products, Martha Stewart became a household icon in the 1990s. But she has long been no stranger to controversy. In 2005, she was sentenced to five months in jail and six months under house arrest for obstruction of justice in a Wall Street insider trading case. Soon after, the entire business empire she had built, Living Omnimedia, began to collapse. In 2015, she was forced to sell the company, which had once been valued at $2 billion, for a fraction of what she went public with. She went from being part of the club of the great fortunes of the United States to not even having enough income to be on the list of the 50 richest self-made businesswomen, according to estimates by Forbes.

Just like with her controversial Instagram posts, or her legal problems, Martha Stewart also never ceases to amaze with her hobbies and tastes. An animal lover, the businesswoman has come to have a collection of 21 peacocks on one of her properties in New York —which she revealed in one of the episodes of reality of the famous Kardashian sisters. In a message on the social network X (formerly Twitter), in 2021, she rectified information about the number of birds she had and assured that they are “clean, friendly” and “fun to listen” pets.

Unfortunately, a tragedy happened in July 2022 when coyotes killed six of her peacocks. In an emotional post on Instagramthe founder of Martha Stewart Living expressed his sorrow for the loss of two of his birds, blue boy and white boy: “Rest in peace, Blue Boy. The coyotes came in broad daylight and devoured him and five others, including the magnificent White Boy.”