American businesswoman and television presenter Martha Stewart marked a milestone in her career this Monday by becoming the oldest woman to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. At 81, the lifestyle guru and business expert has been one of the four stars illustrating the magazine’s special session, which also includes actresses Megan Fox and Brooks Nader and singer Kim Petras. “Trying new things is very good. Being fearless is very good. Do not be afraid of anything ”, assures the tycoon on Instagram post where he has shared part of the result of the photo session.

Stewart sports a total of 10 different swimsuits in the publication that will hit newsstands on May 18. “I was shaking because it’s strange to go to an island and change nine times in one day in front of all those people,” he confessed on the show. Today from NBC after seeing the cover for the first time, where she also acknowledged that she is very satisfied with the result. In this new issue, Stewart can be seen in either a red one-piece suit or a white one accompanied by an orange shawl. She is also shown lying on the beach wearing a ruffled tan bathing suit and straw hat, as well as a silver zip-up one and oversized white sunglasses.

His goal, as he defended in a video posted by Sports Illustrated, is to give visibility to bodies different from those that this classic summer edition of the sports magazine is used to, usually starring very young models with normative bodies, such as Bar Refaeli, Elle Macpherson or Valeria Mazza. “This time, what motivated me was to show people that a woman my age can still look good, be good,” said the businesswoman, who was photographed by Ruven Afanador in the paradisiacal Punta Cana, in the Dominican Republic.

Stewart, whose net worth is estimated at $400 million, began her career as a model at age 15. He later worked as a stockbroker on Wall Street and later created a catering business that grew into a lifestyle and media company. The request for her to make the applauded cover came to her in November 2022, according to what she told in Today, just a few weeks before the photo shoot was scheduled for the end of January. “Being on the cover at my age was a challenge. And I think I met the challenge,” she recalled. To achieve this, the tycoon followed a diet that she also revealed on the program. “I didn’t starve, but I didn’t eat bread or pasta for a couple of months. I used to go to pilates every other day and I still do it because it’s so cool. Regardless, I live a clean life: good diet, good exercise, healthy skin care, and all that stuff,” she explained.

Until now, Elon Musk’s mother, Maye Musk, was the oldest woman ever to appear on a magazine cover. Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. He did it last year, at the age of 74. “I want to show women that you can be very beautiful at any age,” said the mother of the Tesla CEO at the time. That same year, the magazine featured a woman with a C-section scar on the cover, and in 2021 Leyna Bloom became the first openly transgender woman to grace its cover. With Stewart’s, the magazine takes another small step towards the normalization of bodies outside the main aesthetic canons.