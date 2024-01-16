With an official press release, Wired Productions announced that the acclaimed horror-tinged title Martha is Deadwill receive a film adaptation.

It's about a three-country collaborationwhich will include in addition to the Italian development studio LKAalso the British publisher Wired Productionsand the Swedish company of film production Studios Extraordinaries.

We have already had the opportunity to talk to you extensively about the video game in our review, a title that fascinated and terrified us, and which above all kept us glued to the screen with a Breathtaking narrative.

The adaptation in question will see Luca Dalcòcreator of Martha is Dead and founder of studio LKA, work closely with the production, so as to maintain fidelity that such a product requires.

The story of Martha is Dead takes place in a picturesque Tuscan landscapein a small town near Poggibonsi, during the last stages of the Second World War (an essential theme in the story), and also in this film adaptation it will be a journey through reality, superstition, and above all mystery. We will live the story of Giuliaa young girl who finds herself dealing with the death of her twin sister Marthawhich occurred under unknown circumstances.

The development of the film is already startedbut at the moment the timing we will have to wait before seeing Martha is Dead in theaters is not known.