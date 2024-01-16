Martha is Deadthe thriller developed by the Italian team LKA, will become a movie and were provided i first details on the adaptation, which will be made by Swedish Studios Extraordinaires.
Received very positively by the international press, Martha is Dead tells the story of Giulia, a girl who hides a terrible secret against the backdrop of a small Tuscan town in 1944, during the Second World War.
'Every element of Martha Is Dead' was created with extraordinary precision and care“, explained Luca Dalcò, founder and director of LKA as well as writer and designer of the game.
“The complexity of the narrative was meticulously planned, visualized and even modeled with cinematic quality in mind. So bringing all this to life as a film is a dream come true.”
The word to the publisher and director
“The game's compelling narrative and unique setting make it a perfect candidate for a film adaptation“said Leo Zullo, CEO of Wired Productions.
“We are thrilled to join forces with Studios Extraordinaires to create a reference cinematic experiencefusing the art of gaming and cinema in an unprecedented way.”
“Martha Is Dead is a narrative masterpiecewhich expertly weaves together a gripping murder mystery from a young woman's point of view in a way that has never been done before,” said André and Andreas of Studios Extraordinaires.
“We're eager to bring this poignant tale to life, offering fans and newcomers alike a cinematic tour-de-force, while staying true to the essence of the game.”
