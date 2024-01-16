Martha is Deadthe thriller developed by the Italian team LKA, will become a movie and were provided i first details on the adaptation, which will be made by Swedish Studios Extraordinaires.

Received very positively by the international press, Martha is Dead tells the story of Giulia, a girl who hides a terrible secret against the backdrop of a small Tuscan town in 1944, during the Second World War.

'Every element of Martha Is Dead' was created with extraordinary precision and care“, explained Luca Dalcò, founder and director of LKA as well as writer and designer of the game.

“The complexity of the narrative was meticulously planned, visualized and even modeled with cinematic quality in mind. So bringing all this to life as a film is a dream come true.”