Hardly any game will leave its users so frozen with fear and feeling as overwhelmed as the controversial installment “Martha is Dead”.

In it, players take on the role of young Giulia, who finds her sister Martha dead in a lake towards the end of World War II. The twin sister pretends to be Martha, supposedly the favorite of her mother, what can go wrong?

To progress through the story, players will have to take photos and reveal them in a minigame. The detailed playful world around a country house in the Italian Tuscany has many secrets to offer.

However, its exploration is not to be taken lightly, as “Martha Is Dead” is a real nerve wracker. Ghosts, delusions, supernatural phenomena? The player will have to find their own answers.

This one will also have to be prepared for graphic horror. Even for critics with experience in the world of horror, depictions of violence sometimes reach the limits of what is tolerable. For Sony, for example, these went too far, so the PlayStation version has been released with scenes altered or even cut entirely. However, according to the developers, this should not affect the gaming experience.

The psychological thriller “Martha Is Dead” is certainly not a game for minors or even casual adult gamers. But those who want to treat themselves to the thrill of a morbid and macabre drama that is partly exaggerated will probably find a game like no other here.

“Martha Is Dead” is available for PC, PlayStation and Xbox.