Martha Higareda 38 years old, she is doing the same as other celebrities, and that is that she was seen without a drop of makeup, making it clear that her beauty is unique, but that is not all, because she wants her fans to realize that an artist is not all the time glamorous.

In the photo we can see a Martha Higareda with a basic blouse with which she took her natural selfie with which she makes it clear that she looks very good, but that she also shares that to have an impeccable complexion like hers, you must eating very well, sleeping, but also exercising a lot.

For those who do not know, the Mexican actress is an example that time does not pass over her, because she looks the same as 20 years ago, in addition to the charisma that overflows, whether on social networks or in an interview, she is always well applauded, because the They consider a very charismatic woman who does not like to get into trouble, because she only tries to make her work stand out.

“Excellent day, Marthita, the best vibes always”, “Nice day, you are so pretty that you look very good with disheveled hair, Mar almost a nice weekend”, “I fell in love with this angel from “Loving you It Hurts” the most beautiful @marthahigaredaoficial”, “If you are in Yucatan, I invite you to a piggy cake !!”, “Excellent day, and remember that you are very beautiful, the best vibes and success in your projects !!!”, write social networks.

Another thing that fans of this woman love is that she is not only involved in acting, we also see her very involved in the world of YouTube, where she talks about various topics and is even seen talking to other internet celebrities. leaving more than clear that he likes to renew himself.

It is worth mentioning that the Mexican actress has had an affair with former American football player Lewis Howes for a few months and the beautiful woman has been fully seen next to said heartthrob who was a partner of Yanet García in the past.