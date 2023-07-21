In recent months it has become a trend to cross out the actress Martha Higareda to exaggerate about his career in the United States, since he has given anecdotes that may seem impossible to many. One of them is when she met Ryan Gosling and he saved her from falling, and now that the actor has appeared in Mexico more information has come to light.

During the promotional tour of Barbiethe main cast attended this country and higareda He posted some photos in which he can be seen with them, which immediately caught the attention of followers and non-followers alike. And it is that he has also done an interview where the doubts about the rescue from the trip are cleared up, with a detailed description of what happened.

During the Interview martha brought up the subject the day she was rescued, to which goslin He has commented that he does not remember the restaurant where the events took place, implying that he really has no memory of that day. For what remains in doubt that it really happened, even so, the conversation between them has flowed very well, and the followers still believe that the events were real.

Editor’s note: It’s certainly a mystery that’s going to stay with him, but it really was a good interview at the end of the day, if Gosling forgets about Martha after this, it’s clear he thinks his memory isn’t the best in the world.