Mexico.-In the new film by Martha Higareda, ‘Fuga de reinas’, there is a scene in which she dance like a true professional in pool dance and to carry it out, a double was not used, but she carried it out.

Martha Higareda shows that she is an excellent dancer, as she shows her pool dance skills on Instagram after sharing a video in which she can see how she exercises and dances supported by a tube.

“Many people ask me if I use double for the club scenes in Fuga de Reinas. Here’s a little taste of my training, ”Martha writes in the post where she publishes the video in which she dances pool dance.

But what is also striking in these images is that Martha, at 39 years of age, looks a super body which is surely the result of her exercise routines and healthy eating and her fans congratulate her for that.

Martha is a Mexican actress originally from Beautiful villa, Tabasco, admired for her performance in many films in which she is the protagonist and among the first ones she filmed in the early 2000s are ‘Amar te duele’, ‘Renata’ and ‘Mujer dormida’.

Martha grew up loving the stage and art, since her parents are the painter José Luis Higareda and the actress Martha Cervantes, she also has a sister who is also an actress, Miriam Higareda.

According to information in her biography, Martha Higareda moved to CDMX when she was 14 years old to pursue her dream of being an actress and she prepared herself for it, as she studied at the Gonzalo Correa Art and Comedy Center (CAC), in where he graduated in 2000.

